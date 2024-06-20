SHARJAH - The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) is swiftly extending its services to the commercial and industrial areas of Al Haray in Khorfakkan, prioritising both safety and speed.

Adhering to the highest standards of safety and security, the initial phase focuses on installing 12 sub-distribution stations (11 kV) and 12 kilometers of 11 kV cables, with a total cost of AED19 million.

Director of the Khorfakkan Department at SEWA Saud Abdulaziz explained that SEWA is connecting electricity services to both the industrial and commercial areas of Al Haray. The industrial area connection will cost over AED12 million, while the commercial area connection will cost approximately AED7 million.

These efforts will continue until a permanent 33 kV main distribution station is constructed to fully power the area.

SEWA is also committed to providing clean and safe water to the Al Haray development. Work has already begun on installing main water lines and pipes.

These pipes are made of Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) material and come in various diameters ranging from 100 mm to 300 mm. The total length of these pipes will be 30,000 linear meters to cater to all users in the Al Haray industrial and commercial areas.