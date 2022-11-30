UAE - Schneider Electric is committed to empowering the UAE’s industrial sector and recently joined forces with Arab Development Establishment to manufacture energy management solutions in the UAE.

Hady Stephan, Schneider Electric’s Vice President of Energies and Chemicals for the Middle East, said: “Creating a digital path to a sustainability future for the region’s Energies and Chemical sector is our mission, and key events such as this allow us to be an integral part of the industrial and digital transformation of the UAE as we share our expertise and technologies that will help shape the energy transition and drastically reducing CO2 emissions through energy saving, electrification and decarbonisation.”

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, was the Digital and Sustainability partner of this year's UAE-France Energy Days, organised by Business France, from November 22 to 23 at the Ruwais Convention Centre, in Abu Dhabi.

Major French industry players

The two-day forum brought together Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and its subsidiaries, as well as other major French energy industry players.

Under the patronage of the French embassy in the UAE and Adnoc, this sixth edition of UAE-France Energy Days highlighted the advanced technologies and strong innovation capabilities of the French energy industry to support business collaboration in the field of Energies and Chemicals, Refining, Petrochemicals, Energy, Nuclear and new technologies such as hydrogen and Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS), between UAE and French industrialists.

Energy transition

During UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to France last July, the two countries signed a strategic agreement to partner on energy projects and focus on enhanced energy security, affordability, decarbonisation, and progressive climate action before Cop28, that will take place in November 2023 at Expo City.

Following the president’s visit, France energy giant TotalEnergies, present in the country for more than 80 years, signed a deal to expand the strategic alliance with Adnoc to ensure sustainable energy supply to the markets and contribute to global energy security through the supply of diesel from the UAE to France and prospects for a commercial carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) project in the UAE.

Operational efficiency

To build on successful partnerships and unlock new collaborations opportunities, for 2 days, plenary sessions, themed presentations, and B2B business meetings between operational teams of Adnoc Group happened both in Abu Dhabi and Adnoc Recreation Centre in Al Dhannah City, the refinery and petrochemical complex. These sessions aimed at helping Adnoc enhance operational efficiency and explore cleaner sources of energy to become a key enabler of the UAE’s economic growth and industrial diversification.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).