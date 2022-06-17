Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) has carried out 26 projects in Makkah and Al Madinah at a value surpassing SAR 880 million.

The company executed the maintenance, disinfection, and operation of water networks ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage season, according to a recent statement.

NWC implemented 16 projects to enhance the infrastructure in Makkah at an amount exceeding SAR 208.30 million. In addition, the Saudi firm executed 10 projects worth around SAR 672.40 million in Al Madinah.

Earlier this month, NWC inked 11 contracts worth SAR 4.30 billion to carry out infrastructure projects in the Eastern Province.

