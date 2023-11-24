Amman: The National Water Company (NWC) and a Jordanian Ministry of Water and Irrigation delegation have discussed opportunities for cooperation and exchange of experiences.



During their visit to the NWC headquarters in Riyadh, CEO Nemer Al-Shebl and other senior staff welcomed the delegation, led by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation Dr. Jihad Saleh Al-Mahamid and other senior officials. The delegation was briefed on the NWC's strategy, achievements, future investment plans, and current projects related to the water and environmental treatment sectors. The Jordanian officials were also given a comprehensive overview of the company's system and projects in water distribution, purification, and environmental treatment, which operate according to the latest environmentally friendly technologies.



The meeting highlighted NWC's expertise, engineering and research capabilities, and investment opportunities. The Jordanian delegation was also informed about the mechanisms and procedures implemented to improve project performance, raise completion rates, and accelerate the pace of work in many projects. These measures, according to NWC, are implemented according to best practices and methodologies approved for professional project management, policies, procedures, and performance indicators that are measured periodically, in compliance with the governance requirements approved by the company and in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, noting that NWC is currently implementing many vital projects across the Kingdom.



The delegation was also briefed on the company's success in completing the sector integration project, the first necessary steps to involve the private sector to raise the efficiency of operational processes and localize technology and technical expertise through management, operation, and maintenance contracts with local and global alliances, leading to concluding concession agreements within the objectives of the National Water Strategy and Vision 2030.

The delegation also reviewed the company's achievements in the unified digital infrastructure to raise the level of services provided to customers, in addition to the successes in operational work by increasing the quantities of water distributed and improving the quality of tertiary treated water to preserve the environment.