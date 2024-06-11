Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has signed a $150 million financing agreement with Tajikistan for the country’s Rogun hydroelectric power station.

The project consists of the construction of a 335-metre-high dam on the Vakhsh River in Tajikistan, which aims to increase energy production in the country and provide clean electricity.

The latest agreement follows up on previous partnerships between the two entities, covering 105 projects valued at $ 915.5 million, IsDB said. Around $532 million or 50% of the financing has gone to infrastructure projects, followed by education (16%) for $150 million and agriculture (15%) for $136.4 million.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

