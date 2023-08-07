Saudi-based Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has signed a MoU with the Brazilian company WEG, a specialist in electrical engineering, energy and automation sectors, to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two entities.

The MoU is aimed at promoting mutual collaboration through active exchange of expertise, studies, research, innovations, and engineering applications in water desalination and its technologies.

According to SWCC, the pact provides opportunities for localization and content enrichment in electrical engineering.

It also focuses on developing and enhancing the efficiency of various electrical systems, such as motors and variable frequency devices.

The agreement was signed during the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum that was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment in the presence of the Brazilian Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, alongside the Saudi Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al Falih.

The MoU is aimed at improving the performance of standard low-voltage motors and innovating high-efficiency electrical systems to help reduce energy consumption, aligning with the latest models to promote sustainable energy efficiency.

The forum also the presence of various prominent figures and the active participation of several government officials, CEOs of major companies, and representatives from the private sectors of both countries.

