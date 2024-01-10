Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has, along with its key subsidiary National Electricity Transmission (NET), signed two agreements with Emaar, The Economic City (EEC), the main developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), for delivery of electrical services to the second and third phases of the mega project in Jeddah.

The first agreement is aimed at connecting the main substation in KAEC with the general electrical system network of the NET Company, while the second agreement stipulates the delivery of electrical service to feed the projects.

The modern international industrial sector specializes in manufacturing electric cars in the third phase of the Industrial Valley of KAEC, including the Saudi Ceer Company factory for the manufacture of electric cars and the factories of the Lucid electric car company, said senior company offcials at the signing ceremony held in the presence of Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi Electricity Company CEO Khalid bin Hamad Al Qunun pointed out that the company was working to contribute to the kingdom’s efforts to provide advanced electrical solutions and services through a set of initiatives.

It is implementing key strategies that are aimed at providing electrical energy with high reliability for major projects related to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

EEC Managing Director Mansour bin Abdulrahman Al Salem said: "We are pleased to sign these important agreements to meet the increasing demand for energy in KAEC, which is an incubator and attractive city for many projects that will contribute effectively to achieving many of the goals of the Kingdom’s vision."

