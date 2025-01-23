KBR, a leader in technology and engineering solutions, said it has been awarded a contract to support sustainable production of energy resources in Saudi Arabia by contributing to the delivery of Saudi Aramco's Master Expansion Program and increasing gas handling capacity at key regional locations.

Under the contract, running through to 2028, KBR will support work to increase and maintain maximum sustainable capacity across the Shaybah field's four Gas-Oil Separation Plants (GOSPs), as well as power plant and well injection facilities – helping support the kingdom's future energy requirements.

The project prioritises sustainability by integrating carbon-free energy alternatives, carbon capture, and gas reinjection to reduce emissions, optimising existing equipment and GOSP plot space, and evaluating a greenfield facility to enhance resource efficiency while supporting Saudi Aramco's 2060 net-zero goals.

Jay Ibrahim, President KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions, said: "We are pleased to continue partnering with Saudi Aramco and help shape a greener future for generations to come. This project underscores our commitment to delivering excellence and supporting sustainable energy generation in Saudi Arabia."

KBR's presence in Saudi Arabia spans over four decades of impactful collaboration and partnership. Throughout this time, KBR has played a significant role in advancing key sectors such as energy, infrastructure and sustainability, consistently delivering innovative solutions that align with Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030. This enduring relationship reflects KBR's dedication to excellence and shared progress, the company said. - TradeArabia News Service

