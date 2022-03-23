Saudi-based alfanar, a specialist in the manufacture of high voltage electrical products and provider of conventional and renewable energy solutions, will be setting up a sustainable aviation fuel plant at Teesside in the North East of the UK, at an investment of SR5 billion ($1.3 billion).

The project is part of alfanar's ongoing Green Energy Development programme in different parts of the world, including Spain, India, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, said a statement from the company.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed on the upcoming 'sustainable aviation fuel from waste' plant when he toured the Sabic Development Centre in Riyadh during his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The "Lighthouse Green Fuel" project, which is the first of its kind in the UK, will be producing more than 180 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel annually in the country.

This amount of sustainable aviation fuel is sufficient to operate 15,000 flights per year, reducing harmful carbon emissions from conventional fuels by more than 700,000 tonnes annually, it stated.

A leading player in the manufacturing and trading of a wide variety of low, medium, and high voltage electrical products, alfanar also boasts a portfolio of conventional and renewable energy solutions, oil and gas, water treatment, infrastructure, technical services, digital and electronics engineering solutions.

Its manufacturing operations hub is alfanar Industrial City (Medinet alfanar Alsinaiya), a 700,000 sq m complex located in Riyadh. It houses an array of ultra-modern manufacturing facilities and laboratories equipped with state-of-the-art technologies.

In addition, the Saudi group has a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world including Contactum (UK), ZIV (Spain), Kopp (Germany), EA (Italy), SAFA Electric (Turkey), alfanar Electrical Systems (UAE) and alfanar Engineering Services (India).-

