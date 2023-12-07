Dubai: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), the largest producer, transmitter, and distributor of electrical energy in the Middle East and North Africa, announced that it seeks to reach net zero emissions by 2050 in line with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s endeavor to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 through the circular carbon economy approach.



SEC acknowledged its role in addressing climate change and achieving carbon neutrality despite its tremendous contributions to providing electric power, adding that it has developed a sustainable environment strategy for that goal.



The announcement was made during a special event SEC organized today on the sidelines of the United Nations COP28 climate-change summit in Dubai, during which the company said that it has laid the foundation of environmental practices that seek to reduce emissions through projects to raise energy efficiency, as well as developing the electricity transmission network into a smart network, with clean energy, renewable energy stations, and the smart meter project.



In line with its endeavor to achieve carbon neutrality, SEC said it has signed seven agreements and MoUs with leading local and international companies, including LUCI, Al-Fanar, Sal Italy, CHINT Saudi Arabia, Siemens, Schneider Electric Global, Huawei, IBM, and JAC.