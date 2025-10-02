RIYADH — The Board of Directors of Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has appointed Eng. Khalid bin Salem AlGhamdi as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025.



AlGhamdi previously held several senior posts at SEC, including Executive Vice President for Technical Services, Acting Vice President of Risk and Compliance, Chief Engineer, and Senior Vice President of Digital and Technology.

