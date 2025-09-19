Riyadh - WESCOSA and Saudi Transformers Company, subsidiaries of Electrical Industries Company (EIC), have signed a SAR 198.50 million agreement with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) on 16 September.

The 19-month deal covers the supply of electrical distribution transformers to SEC under purchase orders, according to a bourse disclosure.

The agreements are expected to positively impact EIC's financial results from 2025 to 2027.

On the other hand, Saudi Power Transformers Company penned a SAR 1.41 billion contract with SEC on 17 September to deliver EHV and HV transformers and reactors.

The 84-month contract includes provisions allowing SEC to increase its value by up to 40%, which could raise the total to nearly SAR 2 billion.

Meanwhile, SEC is committed to executing at least 70% of the contract’s value. The deal is expected to positively impact EIC’s financial results from 2027 to 2033.

WESCOSA and Saudi Transformers recently sealed a SAR 785.50 million agreement with SEC.

