Riyadh – WESCOSA and Saudi Transformers Company, subsidiaries of Electrical Industries Company (EIC), inked a SAR 785.50 million agreement with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) on 10 September.

Through its subsidiaries, EIC will supply electrical distribution substations to SEC for 19 months, according to a bourse filing.

EIC expected that the agreements would have a positive financial impact on its financial results during 2025-2027.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the net profits of SEC increased by 19.26% to SAR 6.25 billion from SAR 5.24 billion in H1-24.

