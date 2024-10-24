The Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched a pilot phase using hydrogen-powered vehicles in the private taxi sector, marking a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia.

This initiative aligns with TGA's commitment to embracing technological advancements that promote sustainable transport practices while improving the quality of life in urban and regional areas. The primary objectives include reducing carbon emissions, decreasing reliance on traditional vehicles, and transitioning to modern, clean-energy transportation options, reported SPA.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles are notable for their use of clean energy and emission-free operation, making them environmentally friendly and sustainable. They also offer exceptional performance and efficiency, operating quietly and without contributing to noise pollution.

With a range of 350km and the ability to run for up to eight hours a day, these vehicles provide a compelling alternative to traditional transportation.

This launch is part of TGA's broader strategy to leverage advanced technologies in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, it stated.

Additionally, TGA announced a strategic collaboration with Abdul Latif Jameel Company, aimed at driving innovation, foster research and development in modern transport technologies as well as promoting the use of eco-friendly vehicles, said the SPA report.

It will also focus on enhancing transport quality through safe and efficient options, and expand strategic partnerships to support Saudi Arabia's economic and social development.

