FRANKFURT — Eng. Khalil Ibrahim bin Salamah, Deputy Minister of Industry Affairs, has stressed that Saudi Arabia is committed to leading the transition toward green energy in the industrial sector, as it is part of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, through the latest innovative technologies and environmental solutions that accelerate the transition to clean energy in the chemical industries.



Bin Salamah made the remarks while participating in a dialogue session entitled “Overcoming the global challenge of transitioning towards green energy in the chemical industry,” which was held on the sidelines of the ACHEMA exhibition in Germany.



He said Saudi Arabia's keenness on green practices in its industry and its interest in renewable energy helps it achieve economic diversification and provides more work opportunities, and all of this supports its goal of achieving zero neutrality and reaching net carbon emissions by 2060.



The minister highlighted the impact of Saudi Arabia’s major projects, such as the “NEOM”, which focuses on renewable energy, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing techniques. They contribute to enhancing economic diversification and achieving sustainability, he said, and cited the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to plant 10 billion trees throughout the country to reduce carbon emissions and increase the contribution of renewable energy sources in the national energy mix to more than 50% by 2030.



He also spoke about the strategic goals of developing the Saudi industrial sector in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and stressed the importance of localizing the sector and developing flexible and innovative supply chains to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Industry.



He said: “Within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we aspire to become global leaders in the field of industrial innovation and sustainability, and we strive to overcome the obstacles facing investors in the sector and provide the necessary incentives and facilities, which enable us to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and integrate the latest technologies and sustainable practices into Industrial sector".



The ACHEMA 2024 exhibition brings together more than 3,200 industrial companies, with some 1,000 speakers, and focuses on the topic of innovation and sustainability. It covers a wide range of topics in many specific industrial sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and hydrogen, in addition to green and digital innovation.



The exhibition also addresses key issues such as sustainability and digital transformation and the latest technological developments.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).