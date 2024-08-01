SANTIAGO — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef held discussions with several Chilean ministers on ways to bolster cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and lithium production. The lithium production is a crucial component of electric vehicle batteries that the Kingdom seeks to dominate in manufacturing.



Talks also focused on increasing Saudi exports of phosphate fertilizers to Chile. Alkhorayef had a meeting with the Chilean Mining Minister Aurora Williams to explore collaboration in the mining sector; he highlighted key export and import industries, including chemicals, automotive parts, and electronics.



In a meeting with Chile's Finance Minister Mario Marcel, Alkhorayef discussed boosting trade relations between the two countries, and Saudi endeavors to become a leader in the electric vehicle industry. The meeting underscored the significance of the National Industrial Strategy (NIS) and the comprehensive mining strategy within the Kingdom.



Alkhorayef also met with the Chilean Minister of Economy, Development, and Tourism Nicolas Grau Veloso, with whom he reviewed the promising investment opportunities facilitated by NIS and the comprehensive mining strategy in the Kingdom, emphasizing the pivotal roles of tourism and mining as key sectors to Saudi Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).