RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has officially lodged a bid to host the 11th session of the World Water Forum in 2027, to be held in Riyadh. This move underscores the Kingdom's dedication to water resource sustainability, quality of life enhancement, the achievement of sustainable development goals, and its ongoing leadership in addressing water-related issues on regional and global stages.



The World Water Forum, organized by the World Water Council, is the preeminent global event in water management. It assembles governments, organizations, officials, and experts across various fields to share experiences and foster cooperative efforts to advance and sustain water resources.



The forum serves as an essential platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge, and international collaboration. It allows participants to showcase global best practices and explore avenues for cooperation, ensuring the sustainable management of water resources worldwide.



Despite its status as one of the most water-scarce countries globally, Saudi Arabia's bid to host the forum is supported by its state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust regulations, and comprehensive water sector legislation. The Kingdom's National Water Strategy acts as a blueprint for the future, aiming to address challenges through a well-rounded institutional and structural framework.

