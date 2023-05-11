Saudi Arabia's Alujain National Industrial Co has selected Lummus Technology's C3 Catofin propane dehydrogenation (PDH) technology for its new propylene plant in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

This is the first time Alujain will licence Lummus' PDH technology at its Yanbu complex. Lummus Technology is a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions.

"We are excited that Alujain has selected Lummus' PDH technology and look forward to supporting their growth and expansion in petrochemicals," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology.

"Alujain will be able to leverage the technology's requisite reliability, low cost and reduced energy consumption to help them expand its propylene production in Saudi Arabia and achieve a competitive advantage in the market."

The scope of this award includes the technology licence and basic engineering. Once complete, the plant will produce 600,000 MTA of propylene, which will serve as feedstock for Alujain's new downstream polypropylene production.

In addition to the licensed technology, Alujain will have access to Lummus' portfolio of lifecycle services during the operation phase of the plant. This includes advanced operator training simulators, extended technical support and digitalisation services.

Lummus is the exclusive licensor for the on-purpose propylene Catofin technology, which also utilises Clariant's high-performance catalysts. With over 50 licensed Catofin plants, Lummus is the leader in on-purpose propylene technology, which is recognized worldwide for low operating costs and on-stream reliability while meeting or exceeding nameplate capacity.

