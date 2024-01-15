Riyadh – Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company announced two contract awards with the National Water Company at an aggregated value of SAR 214.79 million.

The first deal is valued at SAR 102.19 million and covers the maintenance of environmental services in Makkah for 60 months, according to bourse disclosures.

Meanwhile, the second agreement stands at SAR 112.60 million and holds a duration period of 36 months. The listed company will perform the works related to the operation and maintenance of water in Dammam.

The two contracts will reflect on Alkhorayef Water’s financial statement during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

Last November, the Tadawul-listed firm rolled out a project contract award worth SAR 87.18 million.

Source:Mubasher

