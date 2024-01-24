Riyadh – Al Jouf Agricultural Development Company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korean company E Green Global (EGG) on 22 January 2024.

The deal covers transferring the technology of potato seed production to be produced locally in Saudi Arabia for 180 days, according to bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture will conduct the required studies to establish a partnership between the two companies for the production of seeds in the Kingdom.

The listed firm highlighted that the contract will boost its position in the local as well as foreign markets.

In August 2023, Al Jouf Agricultural and the French energy company (Engie) signed a solar energy purchase deal.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

