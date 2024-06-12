Riyadh – Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), together with the National Center for Privatization and PPP (NCP), launched a tender for a hybrid power plant at the Empty Quarter land port.

The Request for Qualification phase puts out to private firms the potential to develop renewable energy capacity at the Empty Quarter port under a long-term concession, according to a press release.

ZATCA said the proposed public-private partnership would see the winner take on the design, build, finance, operation, and maintenance of a facility to meet the port's power needs for 25 years using solar and other sources.

The project aims to reduce diesel reliance and ensure stable supply at the strategic border terminal in line with Saudi Vision 2030's diversification goals.

Bidders will be evaluated on their technical and financial capability to deliver the specified output through the private investment model.

