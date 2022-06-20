A special purpose entity owned by Saudi utility developer ACWA Power has signed a 3-billion-riyal ($800 million) water purchase agreement (WPA) with Saudi Water Partnership Co.

The project is part of the conversion of the existing Shuaibah 3 IWPP plant into seawater reverse osmosis plant (SWRO), ACWA Power said in Saudi Tadawul bourse filing.

The SPV - Shuaibah Three Water Desalination Co. - was formed by ACWA Power and Badeel Co. for the Shuaibah 3 IWP Project plant located in in Mekkah province in the kingdom.

The contract is for a period of 25 years and covers the development, construction, and operation of 600,000 m3/day SWRO.

Saudi Water Partnership Company is the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

