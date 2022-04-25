Saudi Arabia - Samsung-Zamil launched its latest edition of Variable Flow Conditioning (VRF) (DVM S2) at the Big 5 Saudi exhibition, one of the largest construction trade fairs, held from March 28 to 31 in Riyadh.

Suitable for high-rise apartment complexes and small commercial buildings, the (VRF) (DVM S2) system is a unique solution for buildings that require high cooling efficiency, total control and installation flexibility, a release said.

Moreover, the new systems are characterised by their flexible design, maximum comfort, and superior performance that helps in saving electricity consumption, ensuring sustainability and easy maintenance.

Samsung Electronics Saudi Co Ltd had taken part in the exhibition in partnership with Zamil Air Conditioners.

HVACR workshop

Furthermore, the Samsung-Zamil partnership also sponsored the HVACR workshop where Samsung participated in three sessions on Improving air conditioning energy efficiency using artificial intelligence technology, The 360 Cassette air conditioner and WindFree technology.

The Samsung-Zamil pavilion at the Big 5 Saudi saw the presence of many specialists in the field, including consultants, contractors, engineers, and those interested in the latest air-conditioning technologies.

