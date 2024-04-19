Oman - Rolls-Royce has supplied eight mtu containerized gas generator sets and four additional mtu 20V 4000 L64 FNER engines for a gas-fired power plant servicing a large oil and gas production site in Oman.

With 12 total gensets installed, each producing 2 MW of power, the new plant ensures an efficient, uninterrupted power supply to meet the demands of the facility.

Rolls-Royce worked closely on the project with Al Faris Equipment Rentals LLC, a provider of rental equipment for heavy lifting, transport, and energy solutions in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

Al Farris oversaw installation of the new power plant, located deep in the desert within the western region of Oman.

Operating on compressed natural gas as fuel, the plant demonstrates a dedication to reduced-emission energy sources, as natural gas produces fewer emissions of nearly all types of air pollutants and carbon dioxide (CO2) than burning coal or petroleum products to produce an equal amount of energy.

Based on the mtu Series 4000 L64 FNER gas engine, the genset offers the highest power density in its class and achieves efficiencies of up to 44.4%, delivering a significant improvement in fuel/energy utilization at high temperatures as compared to its predecessor.

It is optimized for maximum performance and low emissions, providing an economical, reliable, and more ecofriendly source of power.

Tobias Ostermaier, Rolls-Royce President Stationary Power Solutions, said: “Meeting the demanding requirements of a large-scale project in a remote location that depends on reliable power, while also taking environmental factors into account, is always a rewarding challenge. Working with the team at Al Faris, we were able to deliver dependable power via our mtu continuous natural gas-powered solution that provides low emissions and maximizes efficiency and uptime.”

Al Faris is a long-standing provider in the field of energy services. The Oman project marks the first collaboration between Al Faris and Rolls-Royce on a gas system delivery.

“We’re hopeful that the success of this project will help lead to further opportunities to promote our gas systems and other sustainable solutions to support more customers in the region,” said Sven Sonnenberg, Managing Director Rolls-Royce Solutions Middle East FZE.

