RIYADH — Emir of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar inaugurated on Sunday 82 development projects for the Riyadh region's environment, water, and agriculture sector, with a total cost of over SR9.8 billion.

The Emir also laid the foundation stone for 99 development projects within the sector, with a total cost exceeding SR28.3 billion. These projects are aimed to achieve environmental and water sustainability in accordance with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadley and a number of ministry officials attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Prince Faisal affirmed that these projects are a continuation of the significant support the environment, water, and agriculture sector receives from the wise leadership, which directly impacts the lives of people in the Kingdom. “These projects represent a qualitative leap towards achieving environmental, water, and agricultural sustainability, contributing to the preservation of natural resources and providing a healthy and safe environment that enhances the quality of life for citizens and residents in the Kingdom,” he said.

The Emir also noted the inclusion of the "North Riyadh Geopark" project on the UNESCO World Heritage List, emphasizing that this international recognition is a result of the directives of the leadership and the meticulous and integrated role played by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

In his speech, Minister Alfadley said that these projects serve all cities, governorates, and centers within the Riyadh region. “These projects aim to enhance the drinking water distribution system for beneficiaries in the region. The National Water Company has implemented 61 projects to deliver drinking water and wastewater services at a cost exceeding SR4.5 billion,” he said noting that these projects included the implementation of a package of drinking water networks and wastewater services in several cities and neighborhoods across the region's governorates.

The Saudi Water Authority has also implemented three projects to boost desalinated water production and enhance the sustainability of water security in the region at a cost of more than SR5.1 billion. The minister revealed that foundation stone was laid for a total of 99 projects in the environment, water, and agriculture sectors, with a total cost of more than SR28.3 billion. These include 91 projects to enhance drinking water and sanitation services in the region. He also noted that the projects for which the foundation stone was laid include 8 development projects.

The Emir of Riyadh watched a presentation on the "North Riyadh Geopark" project. Spanning over 3,000 square kilometers, the park encompasses parts of Thadiq governorate, Al-Qasab Center, and several neighboring villages. It represents an open-air natural museum documenting the history and evolution of the Earth over hundreds of millions of years, featuring the famous Tuwaiq Mountains and Jurassic-era formations rich in ancient fossils, in addition to valleys, caves, and plateaus that showcase the region's remarkable natural diversity.

