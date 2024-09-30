The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has released request for qualification (RFQ) for the sixth round of renewable energy projects under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) which is led and supervised by the Ministry of Energy.

The combined capacity of Round 6 projects is approximately 4,500 MW covering the kingdom's Central and Southern provinces, said SPPC, a Saudi government entity which is responsible for the predevelopment, tendering and subsequently offtaking the energy from the projects.

The key projects within the Central province are the 1500MWac Dawadmi Wind IPP, 600MWac Samtah Solar PV IPP and 400MWac Sufun Solar PV IPP, while those in the Southern province are the 1400MWac Najran Solar IPP and the 600MWac Darab Solar PV IPP.

These projects are part of NREP, which aims to achieve the optimal energy mix, displacing liquid fuels in the Kingdom’s power sector and supply 50% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

To date, SPPC has awarded over 19GW of renewable energy capacity under NREP.

A strategic initiative under Saudi Vision 2030 and the King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative, the NREP aims to maximise the potential of renewable energy in the kingdom.

The program sets out an organized and specific road map to diversify local energy sources, stimulate economic development and provide sustainable economic stability to the kingdom in light of the goals set for Vision 2030.

It includes establishing the renewable energy industry and supporting the advancement of this promising sector while working to fulfill the kingdom's commitments to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

