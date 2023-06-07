Doha, Qatar: EcoTranzit Company unveiled Qatar’s first electric vehicle brand under its exclusive intellectual property rights during an event in Doha on Sunday in the presence of the Minister of Transport H E Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.

The event was attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority H E Ahmad Al Sayed, Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, President of Kahramaa Engineer Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, President of Ashghal H E Dr. Eng. Saad Ahmed Al Mohannadi, alongside other esteemed dignitaries, government representatives, automotive agencies, and relevant entities.

Chairman of EcoTranzit H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani expressed his enthusiasm for this significant achievement during his speech, stating: “We are thrilled to embark on this remarkable venture within our beloved nation through the introduction of these innovative electric vehicles.

“Our paramount objective is to redefine the realm of intelligent mobility by offering environmentally conscious vehicles that seamlessly integrate contemporary design, top-notch specifications, and practical models suitable for diverse applications. We are committed to serving our environment, augmenting the quality of life for future generations, and forging a wholesome and sustainable future.”

Speaking to The Peninsula, Sheikh Khalifa said: “Qatar’s dedicated focus on transforming public transportation into a sustainable and eco-friendly system was a motivating factor for our company to enter the Qatari market.”

“Qatar plans to convert 25% of private vehicles into electric vehicles,” he added. He underscored their commitment to developing and investing in electric vehicles. “As a critical initial step, we have collaborated with our global partners to secure exclusive intellectual property rights for the vehicles unveiled today. Our goal is to design and manufacture our own vehicles,” he said.

Fedya Jia, Vice General Manager of Baw Qingdao International Chinese company – one of EcoTranzit’s global partners — told The Peninsula that they were “delighted to cooperate with EcoTranzit. Our company looks forward to expanding its business in Qatar and further collaborating with EcoTranzit.”

Co-Founder and Board Member EcoTranzit Saad Doukali affirmed the company’s strong commitment, alongside the Qatari government, to develop the necessary infrastructure for electric charging stations.

He told The Peninsula, “Qatar’s strategy for 2030 is to construct 30,000 electric charging stations by 2027. Until 2029, the public will be able to charge their electric cars free of charge at the designated charging stations.”

“We have partnered with a reputable automobile dealer who will serve as our brand agent, ensuring the provision of showrooms and maintenance centres,” he added.

