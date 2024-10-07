Riyadh: Ceer has signed a memorandum of understanding with Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company EVIQ to support the EV ecosystem in the Kingdom by providing a reliable charging infrastructure and innovative solutions for EV drivers.



Ceer CEO Jim DeLuca said: "Our role at Ceer is not limited to building EVs with global standards; we are also committed to offering an exceptional experience to EV owners in the Kingdom. We are excited to partner with EVIQ to ensure a smooth and comfortable driving experience for EVs across the Kingdom."



This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving the Saudi vision of building an automotive industry and promoting a sustainable transportation future.

By combining Ceer's commitment to delivering advanced Saudi-made EVs with EVIQ's goal of establishing an efficient EV network, this collaboration paves the way for a seamless transition to EVs throughout the Kingdom.