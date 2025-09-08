QatarEnergy and its partners were awarded an exploration licence for the Nzombo offshore block in the Republic of Congo.

Under the terms of the Production Sharing Contract signed with the Congolese Government, QatarEnergy will hold a 35 per cent participating interest in the block.

TotalEnergies affiliate in Congo (the operator), will hold a 50 per cent interest, while Societe Nationale des Petroles du Congo, the Congolese national oil company, will hold the remaining 15 per cent.

Saad Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased to be awarded this promising offshore block in the Republic of Congo, and to work alongside our valued partners and the Congolese Government.”

Minister Al-Kaabi added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Government of the Republic of Congo for their valuable cooperation, and we look forward to delivering on a successful exploration campaign in collaboration with our partners and stakeholders.”

Located about 90 km off the coast of Pointe-Noire, the Nzombo block covers an area of 1,053 square km with water depths of more than 1,000 meters.-OGN/ TradeArabia News Service

