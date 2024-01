DUBAI - QatarEnergy and U.S.-based Excelerate Energy signed on Monday a 15-year agreement to supply 1 million metric tons per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to be delivered to floating storage and regasification units in Bangladesh for 15 years from January 2026.

