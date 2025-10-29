QatarEnergy has announced a new expansion of its operations in Egypt through a partnership with Italian energy company Eni in the offshore North Rafah concession in the Mediterranean Sea for natural gas exploration.

With this addition, QatarEnergy’s portfolio in Egypt now includes six offshore concessions, where it partners with several leading international energy companies, including Eni, Chevron, and ExxonMobil. The company said these partnerships reflect its strong confidence in Egypt’s investment climate and the growing opportunities within its energy sector.

As part of the new expansion, QatarEnergy plans to inject significant new investments, in cooperation with its partners, to drill multiple exploratory natural gas wells over the next five years – including three wells scheduled for next year. The initiative supports the company’s long-term strategy of strengthening its presence in Egypt and contributing to the development of the country’s natural gas resources.

This expansion also aligns with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ strategy, which prioritizes boosting production rates and encouraging investments in exploration and drilling activities across Egypt’s oil and gas sector.

