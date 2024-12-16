Mowasalat (Karwa) Chairman said that the plant will contribute to achieving the MoT’s strategy of public bus system electrification by 100 percent by 2030, ensuring less carbon emissions and better quality of life.

Mowasalat (Karwa) Chairman HE Dr Eng Saad bin Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mohannadi said, “As part of our commitment to developing sustainable transportation and our success in achieving 73 percent electrification in the public bus fleet, this initiative reflects our dedication to localising innovative technologies in Qatar. Through the establishment of this new facility, we reaffirm our leadership in eco-friendly transportation, effectively contributing to achieving a fully electric public transport sector by 2030, in alignment with Qatar’s vision for a more sustainable future.”

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), said, “Today’s signing and groundbreaking mark a significant step in Qatar’s ongoing efforts to foster industrial and transportation innovation and sustainable development. By partnering with global leaders like Yutong, we are not only advancing our economic diversification but also positioning Qatar at the forefront of the global transition to environmentally friendly technologies. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to building a sustainable, future-ready economy in line with the objectives of QNV 2030, and the plans of electric vehicle transformation strategy.”

Al Obaidly said, “Our investment in this electric bus assembly plant signifies more than just growth; it’s a commitment to economic and environmental sustainability. Together with Yutong and the Qatar Free Zone Authority, we are advancing the future of public transportation with new mobility solutions.”

In light of this collaboration, Peng Xu, Managing Director of Yutong International, said, “Yutong is proud to partner with Qatar in this transformative project. The establishment of this facility symbolizes our dedication to delivering world-class technology and localized solutions to support regional green mobility goals.”

The groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by several ministers, and senior state officials, was followed by a tour by ministers of transport, commerce and industry, environment and climate change, and several officials from QFZ, Karwa and Yutong, to the e-bus display area where they checked out some of the e-bus models planned to be produced.

With Qatar’s ambition to have a fully electric public transportation system by 2030, this project marks a pivotal step towards a greener, more sustainable future for the nation and the region.

