Qatar - In a move championing environmental sustainability, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and the Ministry of Interior (MoI) have jointly inaugurated an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the General Directorate of Traffic headquarters in Madinat Khalifa.

This initiative, according to an official Kahramaa statement, is a cornerstone of a broader partnership aimed at proliferating charging stations across various MoI locations.

Director of Shared Services at Kahramaa Dr Abdulla Mohsin al-Wahedi, Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department (Tarsheed) manager Rashid Hussain al-Rahimi, and Colonel Jassim Nasser al-Hamidi, manager of Traffic Awareness Department, were at the launch, along with senior MoI and Kahramaa officials.

“Our drive to station high-speed chargers at strategic locations nationwide reflects our commitment to sustainable transportation,” Dr al-Wahedi noted.

Al-Rahmi explained that the DC fast-charging station, with a 100-kilowatt capacity, is capable of simultaneously charging two vehicles in under 20 minutes.

"Its placement within a critical facility like the Traffic Department serves to not only expedite the adoption of sustainable transportation but also fosters its acceptance among both staff and visitors," the engineer said.

"This installation marks the second EV charging station that has been successfully implemented in partnership with the MoI,” he added. “The first such high-speed charging unit is operational at the Al-Fazaa building in the Al-Mamoura area.”

“We strongly advocate for other ministries and governmental agencies to integrate electric vehicle charging infrastructure, thereby amplifying the support for electric vehicle utilisation and contributing to a reduction in harmful carbon emissions," al-Rahmi said.

Kahramaa, through Tarsheed, remains at the forefront of augmenting the EV charger network.

The corporation regularly launches projects and initiatives aiming at developing the infrastructure needed to enable wide adoption of EVs, along with policies, regulations, and best practice guidelines to enhance this transition.

Kahramaa had announced the inauguration of a platform to control and monitor the network of EV charging stations earlier this year.

Boasting the launch of over 160 swift chargers, the corporation is steadfast in its mission to commission 300 units by the end of 2024, with an ambitious target of 600 units by 2025.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).