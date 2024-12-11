VIENNA - The 189th Ordinary Meeting of the Conference of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) today elected its President and Alternate President for 2025 and expressed utmost appreciation to the outgoing President of the OPEC Conference, Marcel Abeke, Minister of Petroleum of the Gabonese Republic, for his exemplary leadership in 2024, according to an OPEC press statement released today.

The Conference appointed Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Governor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for OPEC, as Chairman of the Board of Governors for the year 2025, and Eng. Adeeb Al-Aama, Governor of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for OPEC, as Alternate Chairman for the same period.

The Conference renewed the term of office for Haitham Al Ghais as Secretary General of OPEC for a further period of three years with effect from 1 August 2025.

The Conference thanked Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, for his distinguished achievements over the past couple of years as Secretary General of OPEC, and the able staff members of the Secretariat.

The Conference resolved that its next Ordinary Meeting will convene on 28 May 2025 and noted that September 2025 will mark the 65th Anniversary since the Organisation’s founding in Baghdad in 1960 and the 60th Anniversary since the OPEC Secretariat was moved to Vienna, Austria.

The Conference reviewed the Secretary General’s report and the report of the Economic Commission Board (ECB), as well as various internal matters. It received an update on the 9th OPEC International Seminar, scheduled for 9-10 July 2025 in Vienna, Austria. It noted that the Seminar has become a truly global platform for discussing the challenges, as well as opportunities, facing the oil and energy industries.