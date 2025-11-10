Oman’s oil exports reached approximately 230.1804 million barrels by the end of September 2025, recording a slight decrease of 0.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, which totalled 230.5755 million barrels.

Preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that the average price of oil fell by 12.8 per cent to reach $72 per barrel by the end of September 2025, compared to $82.6 per barrel during the same period in 2024, reported ONA.

In contrast, the average daily production of oil rose slightly by 0.1 per cent, reaching 995.2 thousand barrels per day by the end of September 2025, compared to 994.2 thousand barrels per day during the same period last year.

The total production of oil in the Sultanate of Oman decreased by 0.3 per cent, registering 271.6968 million barrels by the end of September 2025, compared to 272.4114 million barrels in the corresponding period of 2024.

