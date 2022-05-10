Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries’ production declined by 25% by the end of March 2022 compared to March 2021, mainly due to the transfer of the outline to the Sohar 2 Refinery since February 2022.

The production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries increased by 27.2% at the end of March 2022 to stand at 2,865,100 barrels, compared to the same period in 2021 when it stood at 2,252,100 barrels, reported Oman News Agency (ONA), citing data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Sales of petrol (M-91) stood at 2,912,300 barrels, while its exports dropped by 0.7% to reach 363,500 barrels.

The production of (M-95) automobile fuel stood at 2,855,400 barrels, comprising a decrease by 34.3% compared to the same period in 2021 when it stood at 4,347,700 barrels. Sales of (M-95) fuel also declined by 12.3% to reach 2,946,800 barrels. Its exports also declined by 18.6% to reach 834,300 barrels by the end of March 2021.

Gas oil (diesel) output during March 2022 fell by 36.9% to stand at 5,930,900 barrels. Sales of diesel stood at 3,287,200 barrels, constituting a rise of 2%, while its exports declined by 55.8% to reach 2,715,300 barrels.

Aviation fuel production fell by 6% to reach 1,356,000 barrels compared to the same period in 2021 when production stood at 1,442,900 barrels. Sales of aviation fuel surged by 75.3% to reach 587,100 barrels, while exports dropped by 17.3% to reach 773,300 barrels.

Production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) went down by 21.3% to stand at 1,315,800 barrels. LPG sales increased by 7.2% to reach 1,836,400 barrels, while exports fell by 94.3% to reach 12,300 barrels.

As far as petrochemicals are concerned, benzene production dropped by 81.8% compared to the end of March 2021 to reach 8,600 metric tons, while its exports stood at 8,600 metric tons, constituting a decrease of 82.7%.

Output of paraxylene stood at 16,700 metric tons, while its exports reached 20,500 metric tons.

Production of polypropylene stood at 44,100 metric tons, comprising a rise of 34.5%. Polypropylene sales went down by 35.6% to reach 5,000 metric tons, while its exports surged by 59.6% to stand at 40,500 metric tons.

