UAE - Nama Group, the holding company of state-owned power and water utilities and service providers, has organised a pre-tendering roadshow for National Automated Meter Reading (AMR) rollout project.

A part of the sultanate's integrated sovereign wealth fund Oman Investment Authority (OIA), Nama Group said AMR is an integrated system of equipment, communications, and information management systems for utilities to automatically collect consumption, diagnostic the data from electricity meter and transfer that data to a central database for billing, troubleshooting, and analysis.

The project is being implemented on a DBFOT (design, build, finance, own, operate, and transfer) model.

According to Nama, the roadshow was aimed to present high-level briefing about Nama Group and its plan for AMR rollout.

It also intended to provide enough time for interested parties to assess their capability and readiness and to discuss with their potential partners before purchasing tender documents. They also wanted to have feedback from interested parties and ensure all concerns are covered in the tender, said the statement from the Omani group.

Smart meter manufacturers, telecom companies, smart solution providers, and service providers participated in the roadshow. The entities had shown their interest in the project through registration and had matched the aim and scope of the project.

AMR rollout is expected to improve customers' experience by providing actual billing and other services such as live interaction and consumption monitoring. It will also enhance the response of companies to outages, provide timely billing, loss reduction and improve network maintenance and planning, it added.

