Oman Cables Industry (OCI), along with its strategic partner Prysmian Group, has identified 50 sustainable projects over the next three years and approved dedicated green investments for 2023.

OCI aims to contribute effectively to the ambitious target of Prysmian Group: to cut scope 1 and 2 emissions by 47% and scope 3 emissions by 28% by 2030, compared to the baseline of 2019.

Long-term goals involve achieving a 90% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035 and scope 3 emissions by 2050. The group is also advancing a circular economy roadmap, prioritising sustainable revenue streams and increasing the use of recycled content.

Gender parity

Oman Cables has also set clear targets to enhance gender representation in the workforce and aims to participate effectively to Prysmian Group target to increase the percentage of women to 47-49% by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

OCI’s dedication to sustainability has been integral to its growth strategy, leading to the Climate Change Ambition and adherence to the Science Based Target initiatives in 2021.

Unveiling its vision for a sustainable future, OCI highlighted the group's dedication to environmental responsibility, social progress and innovation.

The Sustainability Day event took place recently and brought together industry leaders from across the GCC region. OCI, the leading manufacturer of energy cables and innovative service provider in Oman, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and its resolute alignment with the ambitious Oman Vision 2040.

Going Green, Going Digital

Demonstrating its proactive approach, OCI took a pioneering step by organising the event under the theme "Going Green, Going Digital." With sustainability firmly integrated into its business strategy, the event served as a powerful platform to explore innovative pathways towards a greener and digitally driven future. Through insightful discussions, experts explored the latest trends in embracing sustainable transformation within the industry.

Cinzia Farisè, Oman Cables CEO outlined the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) approach. This was followed by COO Muhannad Al Lawati, who detailed Oman Cables Climate Ambition, outlining the organisation’s projects to combat climate change.

The Social Ambition was illustrated by CSO Giancarlo Esposito, with numerous projects and specific KPIs in term of diversity and inclusion. The last chapter was dedicated to Innovation4Sustainability, with an excursus of main innovation and innovative projects of a company that recently established in Oman the Renewables Excellence Center – solar, wind and hydrogen - for the entire region.

Key drivers

The event was attended by Economist Dr Adham Al Said. He emphasised the key drivers of sustainability in the sultanate. His insightful address highlighted how sustainability plays a crucial role in shaping the future economic development of Oman.

Farisè said: “Sustainability is at the heart of our business strategy and through innovation, decarbonisation and customer-centricity, our technology plays a key part in the energy and digital transition processes. We engage stakeholders, prioritise the entire value chain and continuously innovate to anticipate customers’ needs. With a circular economy focus and an inclusive work environment, we are committed to driving positive change. As we align our efforts with Oman Vision 2040 and the nation's net-zero emissions goal by 2050, we are determined to create a sustainable world that thrives economically while safeguarding our environment for future generations.”

The group’s ESG plan is supported by a Steering Committee with leaders who meet regularly to drive sustainability efforts. Six dedicated teams focus on: Net-zero emissions, Circularity, Innovation, Value Chain, Sustainable Finance and Sustainable Human Resources. The related projects reflect their commitment to long-term value creation.

