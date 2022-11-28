Egypt - Novartis Egypt took part in the 2022 UN climate change conference COP27 bolstering its contribution with high-level panel discussions showcasing its commitment to sustainability focusing on Water and Energy saving fronts.

With the participation of the Ministry of Environment represented by Ahmed Hafez, Head of the Central Administration for Inspection and Environmental Compliance, and Ahlam Farouk Ammar, Head of the Central Administration for the Protection and Improvement of Industrial Environment and Energy, Novartis’s Water Panel discussion shed light on its efforts championing climate action and showcasing on-ground progress.

“Our ambition is to be a catalyst for positive change and our continued investment in our planet supports our purpose to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives,” said, Islam Anwar, Head of Technical Operations, Novartis Egypt.

“In 2021, Novartis has committed to becoming Net Zero by 2040. Novartis Egypt’s efforts to-date have translated into a Total Environmental Impact of $178,000 and we’re proud of the progress achieved by our technical operations site; compared to a 2016 baseline, we achieved total water savings of 260,000 cubic metres and total energy savings of 240 MWh/Y with $28,000 (22% from 2016),” said Sherif Emam, Head Site Development & Engineering.

The Novartis Gender Panel tackling the company’s contributions to women’s health and female empowerment, discussed Novartis efforts on supporting women’s health and empowering women on their career journey.

“We integrate sustainability across all workstreams and we believe that our community impact transcends developing and providing treatment. Our ongoing collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Health within the framework of the Presidential Initiative for Women’s Health is a pillar of our commitment,” said Amr Nasr – Head of Public Affairs- Novartis Egypt.

“On the women’s empowerment front, Novartis is committed to achieving gender balance in management by 2023 and we’re making progress; globally, women now make up nearly 51% of our overall workforce, with 45.8% women in management and 30.8% women on our Board of Directors. In Egypt, we raised female representation from 17% up to 33% this year and have multiple initiatives in place to further advance these divs, such as “Choice with Responsibility” which provides flexible working hours and allows remote working settings,” said Nasr.

