Nestlé Pure Life, along with Yellow Door Energy, has commissioned a solar power plant at its facility in Dubai, which will produce 2,400 megawatt-hours of renewable electricity reducing carbon emission by one million kilogrammes per year.

Over 2,500 solar panels have been installed on a carport structure of Nestlé Pure Life, the number one bottled water brand in the Middle East and North Africa region, to meet 80% of the factory’s energy consumption.

The carport structure measures six metres in height and provides shading for 72 Nestlé Waters distribution trucks. Robots are used to regularly clean the panels’ surface in order to maximise energy generation efficiency and optimise visual aesthetics

Key milestone

Matthias Riehle, Business Executive Officer of Nestlé Waters Middle East North Africa, said: “The solar lease with Yellow Door Energy brings us closer to our commitment to power all our facilities with renewable electricity by 2025. Today, I am honoured to inaugurate this solar carport, which will produce 2,400 megawatt-hours of renewable electricity and reduce carbon emission by one million kilogrammes annually. This is one key milestone in our exciting journey towards Net Zero Emissions by 2050.”

Jeremy Crane, CEO and Founder of Yellow Door Energy, said: “Solar power is an integral part of any visionary business that wants to champion sustainability and profitability. This is Yellow Door Energy’s third project with Nestlé and our company looks forward to expanding and strengthening this partnership for many years to come. As a UAE-based solar developer, it is our humble privilege to contribute towards the UAE's Clean Energy Strategy and the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

As the solar lease provider, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant during the lease term. By working with solar developers, businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

