Riyadh: The National Water Company (NWC) issued a press release today informing that it recently completed the construction and operation of several water reservoirs to support the daily distribution of water in Diriyah governorate, and the districts of Hittin and Al Nakheel north of Riyadh.



The construction of the reservoirs, which cost over SAR43 million, is part of the first phase of the Strategic Water Plan for Riyadh.



According to the company, the project included the construction and operation of two water tanks, with a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters per tank, as well as the operation of an existing tank with a capacity of 4,000 cubic meters, bringing the total tank storage capacity to 24,000 cubic meters.



According to NWC, the project aims to improve the efficiency and stability of operations, and to pump water continuously, especially in the high parts of Hittin and Al Nakheel districts.



The company, the release said, continues to implement several water projects to improve the quality of the services provided and, at the same time, keep pace with the increasing demand for water, which it distributes according to schedules NWC implements its projects in accordance with the highest quality standards, said the release.