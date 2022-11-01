ABU DHABI — Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reaffirmed on Monday that Saudi Arabia is exerting all efforts to abide by its commitments to achieve zero carbon emissions. “We are working to increase refining rates and develop clean hydrogen,” he said while addressing the opening session of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC).



Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom is working on climate change along with the United Arab Emirates. “Saudi Arabia and UAE are members in a number of initiatives to find solutions to climate change, and are working to achieve sustainable development through a number of important projects,” he said while stressing the need to harness existing investments and technologies to achieve the goals they aspire to accomplish in the future.



“What is happening today will never prevent us from focusing on the future, and we will work together to achieve our aspirations, and we will be a positive example for energy-producing countries,” he said.



In his speech, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology, and managing director & group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said that the energy sector is facing global challenges in terms of geopolitical fluctuations and high inflation.



He expected that stopping investment in hydrocarbon resources would lead to the market losing annual production at a rate of five million barrels of oil per day from the current supplies due to the natural decline in the production capacity.



The global energy scene is going through unprecedented turmoil at this time, Al-Jaber said while stressing the need to view challenges as future opportunities.



ADIPEC is one meeting place where thought leaders gather, businesses converge, and decisions are made in a world of accelerating change for the oil industry. The ADIPEC Technical Conference is the single largest technical meeting place for oil, gas, and energy engineers and professionals worldwide, providing unprecedented access to the latest industry knowledge, innovations, technical expertise, applications, products, solutions, and services.



Organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the technical conference sessions cover a wide and diverse range of technical and engineering insights that will drive ideas, overcome challenges, create new value, and highlight innovation.

