Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has begun processing applications for its new initiative aimed at boosting industrial growth in four emirates. The programme offers reduced energy consumption tariffs for industrial and technological businesses in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Umm Al Qaiwain.

This initiative, a result of the Industrial Development Council, chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, reflects the strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), and EWEC to enhance the business environment and empower manufacturing in the four emirates.

Announced during the third Make it in the Emirates Forum in May 2024, the initiative aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. Its goal is to foster an attractive investment environment, stimulate growth, and support sustainable development in the country. The initiative is now in action, with EWEC processing 10 applications and targeting the inclusion of at least 50 industrial institutions over the next two years.

The programme extends beyond financial savings. By enabling industrial companies to reduce operational and production costs, it promotes greater price competitiveness in both domestic and international markets. This, in turn, encourages the development of industrial projects in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Umm Al Qaiwain.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, said, "The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with partners from the public and private sectors, is focused on boosting the growth of the industrial sector and enhancing in-country value, which supports the localisation of manufacturing and raising the competitiveness of manufacturing companies in the UAE."

Al Suwaidi added that the initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn. It especially supports the Make it in the Emirates programme, which aims to promote entrepreneurship and the establishment of new industrial projects, positively impacting the competitiveness of industrial companies in these emirates.

Additionally, the initiative complements the ministry’s broader sustainability agenda, including the Industrial Decarbonisation Roadmap, launched at COP28, and aligns with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. The Federal Energy Management Regulation in Industrial Facilities, implemented jointly with MoEI, aims to improve operational excellence in managing energy systems, leading to reduced consumption and emissions.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The new tariff structure for the industrial and technological sector in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Umm Al Qaiwain is part of our ongoing efforts to promote sustainable development and support the national economy, contributing to the UAE’s diversification drive and increasing the country's regional and global competitiveness."

Al Olama added, "Through this initiative, we aim to enable customers in the industrial and technological sectors to benefit from competitive energy prices, which contributes to reducing operating costs and increasing productivity. This also reflects our commitment to promoting investment in this sector and supporting innovation and technological development."

He noted that the initiative also supports sustainability efforts by encouraging the optimal use of energy and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the UAE's environmental objectives and the National Energy and Water Demand Management Programme 2050.

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EWEC, said, "EWEC is proud to support the development of the industrial sector and enhance the UAE’s investment environment. The initiative to adjust the energy consumption tariff structure for industrial and technological companies, developed in partnership with MoIAT and MoEI, reflects our commitment to providing innovative and efficient energy solutions that contribute to reducing operating costs in the industrial sector and enhancing its competitive capabilities."

The new system offers additional incentives, including flexible fees for installation and network connection services. Customers can choose to incorporate these fees into their monthly consumption payments or pay upfront with a 20 percent discount compared to traditional installation fees. Additionally, customers in this tier are exempt from insurance fees and incur no extra costs or additional fees for meter usage.

This collaboration between MoIAT, MoEI and EWEC strengthens the competitiveness of the industrial sector by enabling substantial savings in operating costs. The third edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum included a panel discussion on the Federal Energy Management Regulation in Industrial Facilities, the first of its kind focused on sustainability within the industry. The regulation promotes operational excellence in energy management, supporting best practices that reduce consumption, enhance emission reductions, and lower energy bills for manufacturers.