JEDDAH — The Municipality of Madinah Region recently installed the first electric vehicle charging station in the region.



The station is located at the intersection of Sultan Road with Khalid Bin Alwaleed Road in the first phase.



The station aims to encourage citizens and residents to use electric energy, reduce carbon emissions and achieve environmental compliance.



The service provides safety requirements, specifications according to international standards, as the device was supplied of the Tesla Wall Connector type, with an electric current of 6 to 32 amperes, and an electrical voltage of 220 volts, and it will be able to charge the electric car in a maximum period of 8 hours.



It is noteworthy that the service is being prepared and launched in 7 different locations, including 3 points in the central area, and a point in Uhud Avenue, Airport Road, Al-Abbas Bin Ubadah Walk, and Omar Bin Al-Khattab Road.

