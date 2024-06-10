Oman - Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), the technology arm of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed an agreement with Solar Wadi Company for the establishment of a solar PV power plant with a capacity of 1.4 MW.

The plant, which is being set up at an investment of RO500,000 ($1.3 million), will be installed and fully operational within a year at KOM.

As per the 25-year contract, Solar Wadi Company will be responsible for installation, operation and maintenance of the plant.

This agreement aligns with Madayn’s objective to promote clean energy and contribute to the sultanate’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, said a spokesman for the company.

Madayn is continuously working towards creating a dynamic live-work-play environment model while ensuring environmental preservation, particularly in the industrial sector, he stated.

In collaboration with its partners, Madayn is committed to raising awareness among investors in various industrial cities, encouraging the adoption of safe, sustainable, and innovative alternative sources, he added.

A major player in the industrial sector in the region, Madayn focuses on several key areas, including managing hazardous and non-hazardous waste, controlling liquid waste disposal into marine environments, reducing emissions of air and noise pollutants in addition to ensuring proper handling and usage of chemicals (including storage, transportation, and loading), storing hazardous materials, safely demolishing buildings and disposing of asbestos, mitigating land pollution, and optimising water and energy consumption.

