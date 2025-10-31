SINGAPORE - State-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp has offered additional heavy crude for prompt loading in November, two trade sources said, following an unplanned outage at its Al-Zour refinery.

In the tender that closed on Thursday, KPC offered 800,000 barrels of Kuwait Heavy Crude for November 15-16 loading and 500,000 barrels of Eocene that are scheduled to load on November 18-19, the sources said.

It was not immediately clear if the tender has been awarded.

Last week, KPC also sold two cargoes, bringing the total volume of heavy crude offered so far to 2.9 million barrels.

KPC's media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Last week, KPC sold 800,000 barrels each of KHC and Eocene for loading in late October and early November. A Chinese refiner may have bought one of the cargoes, the sources said.

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company on October 21 shut down parts of its 615,000 barrel-per-day Al-Zour refinery due to a fire, and all the units are tentatively expected to restart by November 7, according to industry monitor IIR.

The Middle Eastern spot premiums jumped on Thursday after a sharp drop earlier this week.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)