KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti oil price fell by 90 cents to US$77.80 per barrel (pb) on Monday, compared to US$78.70 pb the previous day, state news agency (KUNA) reported, citing Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

Globally, the price of Brent crude dropped by $1.58 to $77.46 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude also went down by $1.73 to $73.83 pb.