KUWAIT CITY - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired Thursday, at Bayan Palace, the 27th ministerial committee meeting to follow up on the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between Kuwait and China.

The meeting reviewed the latest progress in executing developmental projects included in the MoUs, especially cooperation in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, electricity systems, renewable energy, low-carbon recycling, housing, environmental infrastructure, free zones, and economic zones.

The meeting examined the outcomes of Chinese delegations’ visits this month, regarding cooperation between Kuwait and Chinese companies in environmental fields, afforestation, combating desertification, and ensuring effective collaboration to implement the agreed development initiatives efficiently and sustainably.

His Highness directed committee members to ensure the strict implementation of signed agreements with major Chinese government companies, emphasizing adherence to strategic plans to achieve the intended results within the specified timeframes, ensuring proper execution of all projects.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, committee member and rapporteur Samih Jawhar Hayat, stated that the meeting discussed major development projects, reviewed upcoming Chinese delegations’ agendas, and highlighted that the Chinese state company will begin phases three and four of renewable energy projects, emphasizing Kuwait’s commitment to advancing joint initiatives and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipality Affairs and Housing Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Sabeeh Al- Mukhaizem, Director General of the Direct Investment Promotion Authority Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of Fatwa and Legislation Office Salah Al-Majid, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Abdullah Al-Sabah, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and Member and Rapporteur of the Ministerial Committee Samih Jawhar Hayat.

