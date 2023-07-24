KUWAIT - The Kuwait National Petroleum Company announced that it exported the first shipment of 95 octane motor fuel and low-sulfur to European markets.

In a statement to KUNA Monday, the Deputy CEO of Fuel Supply Operations and official spokesman for KNPC Ghanim Al-Otaibi said that the volume of the shipment that was exported from Mina Al-Ahmadi amounted to 35,000 tons, and it was loaded on board the oil tanker Pacific Sarah.

The export of this shipment was carried out in cooperation and coordination with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's international marketing sector after the company was able to meet the entire local market's need for this product, Al-Otaibi added.

The company has been able, since operating the clean fuel project in March 2022, to achieve profitable additional financial returns from selling its products that conform to international standards approved in the European and American markets, he pointed out.

Selling products that conform to international standards enhances the company's profitability and contributes to supporting the national economy, especially with the growing global demand for environmentally friendly oil products, he stated.

