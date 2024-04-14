Leading Oman-based business conglomerate Khimji Ramdas (KR) Group has announced that it has successfully completed the supply and commissioning of generators for Nama Electricity Distribution Company in Musandam region.

The project was completed through KR Group’s Facility and Security Solutions (FSS), a unit of the Special Projects Division.

Commencing in October 2023 and concluding in February 2024, the project encompassed the supply, delivery and commissioning of seven soundproof generators ranging from 250 KW to 500 KW at various government facilities across the Musandam Region, said the Omani group in a statement.

These generators were strategically distributed in Khasab, Bukha, Madha, and Dibba, areas characterized by diverse landscapes including mountainous terrains, seashores, and country borders.

Representing Mecca Power Generators in Oman, FSS offers customizable solutions tailored to customers’ operational needs, including preferred engine models and capacities. Renowned for their durability, efficiency, and reliability, the generators supplied by the company serve as ideal solutions for powering essential facilities during emergencies and power outages, it stated.

The KR Facility and Security Solutions team successfully delivered and provided training to the Nama Electricity Distribution Company team, ensuring seamless integration and functionality.

Experienced technicians and engineers from FSS undertook the delivery and commissioning, adhering to the highest industry standards to ensure optimal performance and safety, it added.

Lauding FSS for its outstanding work, Mohammed Yousuf Al Shahi, Regional Manager (Musandam) at Nama said: “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation for the exceptional work carried out by KR FSS’s team in supplying and commissioning the generator for the Musandam region within a short period."

As part of the deal, the after-sales service team of FSS provided on-site training to Nama’s technical staff, guaranteeing 24x7 service support through their mobile service team, he stated.

Also, extensive training sessions were conducted to equip government personnel with the necessary skills to efficiently operate and maintain the generators, he added.

Emphasizing the significance of the project, Rajneesh Armugham, General Manager, KR Facility and Security Solutions mentioned, said: "Completing such a complex project in Musandam is a significant milestone for us; as it exemplifies the quality we deliver through our specially designed equipment tailored for governmental entities. As we strive to enhance the national infrastructure by incorporating state-of-the-art equipment and technologies, all our endeavors align with Oman Vision 2040."

A major player in the KR Facility and Security Solutions provide turnkey solutions to customers across Oman, offering platform design and construction, including shelters, AMF panel design and integration, and comprehensive long-term service support options, including spare-parts and competitive annual maintenance contracts for hassle-free operations.

The company remains committed to delivering excellence in facility and security solutions, contributing to the advancement of Oman's infrastructure and fulfilling its vision of a prosperous future, he stated.

